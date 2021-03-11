What food do I need to buy before a big winter snowstorm?

MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 06: Bare shelves are seen after the supply of bottled water was emptied at a grocery store by people preparing for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It’s still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Details of this weekend’s snowstorm are still developing, but Coloradans are preparing by stocking up. What do you really need? Do you need to brave the long lines at the grocery store?

“I’m picking up my corned beef and a couple things for the storm. I was pretty well prepared. It’s such a beautiful day. I wanted to get out a little,” Shopper Sandy Jarvis said.

“I’m a native so we are used to it. We are due. I got a little bit of everything, so we’re good to go. I’ve been to the liquor store, grocery store, and the dry cleaner so we are good to go,” Gary Hemphill said while picking up kitty litter, cat food and some staples.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to shopping expert Eva Fry. She writes a blog called SuperSafeway.com. The Problem Solvers wanted to know what a family of four would need to survive a week if the power goes out.

“We have been through a storm like this before. We lived in Genesee in 2009 and lost power for three days, so we had to live through that. My kids were little at the time. It was a huge challenge. I realized how woefully unprepared I was, so I will never repeat that mistake,” Fry said.

She wanted to share some advice. Her first tip: start preparing now.

“Today I’m going to make banana bread and zucchini bread that way I have it on hand. It’s nutritious, kids can grab it for a snack. They are full of vegetables and fiber and keep everyone full,” she said.

There are other things you can prepare in advance as well, like roasted chicken, soup, and overnight oats.

“Pour some oats in mason jar, milk, add some frozen fruit. You have a nutritious meal you can eat without having any using any electricity,” Fry suggested.

Even if your power goes out, she said your gas stove and outdoor grill will allow you to heat food up, but you need to make sure your propane tank is full, and get an extra one if possible.

“This is like camping in your house if you don’t have power. You want to make it fun for the kids. You can heat up canned soup and frozen pizzas on the grill,” she said.

Finally, she suggests keeping it simple. She said if you can get to the grocery store, stock your pantry with these items:

peanut butter and jelly

low sodium canned beans

canned tomatoes

canned soups

canned tuna

canned chicken

tortillas

bread

pasta

rice

cereal, oats, instant oatmeal packets

evaporated milk or aseptic milk cartons

snacks: crackers, granola bars, pretzels

ramen noodles

broth

roasted red peppers, pepperoncini

condiments – mayo, mustard, BBQ sauce, olive oil

paper plates

bottled water

instant coffee

Fry suggests stocking up on “longer term” fruits and vegetables like apples, oranges, broccoli, and cauliflower. They last longer and you can eat them raw. She has more great tips and recipes on her blog: supersafeway.com.