‘What did we do?’ Green chile-roasting family fights to keep lease after landlord terminates contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A family-run chile stand in the Englewood area is being shut down by the business that owns the parking lot they sell from.

Owner Kathy Anglada received notice via email leaving her no choice but to talk to FOX31.

As summer comes to an end, Anglada’s business is just heating up.

Anglada has set up her tent in the same spot, at the AMF Bowling parking lot off Federal & Belleview, for the last three years.

“These guys have been great to me every year, always have good products and it’s as fresh as you can get,” said Josh Moss, a frequent customer.

However, on Friday, Anglada got an email from her landlord that her contract had been terminated and they have to leave in five days. Now, Sept. 25 is the deadline for the Anglada family to be gone.

“They’re not giving us any reason, we asked if we can continue the season and they said no. We’re asking why? What did we do? Did something happen?” Anglada asked.

Anglada said relocating their roasters would be a lengthy process of re-permitting and re-licensing.

“It’s a lot of some would say ‘red tape,’ it’s just a lot of precautions,” said Anglada. “We have to be safe, we have to have fire extinguishers, the fire marshal has to come out and check out the place.”

Many customers who love the heat of the peppers hope the Bowling Ally rethinks who they’re throwing into the fire. Meanwhile, Anglada’s faith is getting her through.

“The Bible says, pray for your enemies. Right now, they’re trying to take our business from us,” Anglada said emotionally. “I just asked them all to pray for the owner of the facility, because right now they are our enemies.”

FOX31reached out to Bowlero Corporate for their comment and got no response.