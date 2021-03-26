What are the most expensive Zip codes to rent in near Denver?

DENVER (Stacker) — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in Denver using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

realtor.com

#30. 80205 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $1,753

— 0.3% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -2.7%

— #3 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 2560 Blake St Apt 401, Denver 80205 ($4,500, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#29. 80021 (Broomfield)

– Typical rent: $1,765

— 0.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -0.8%

— #12 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +11.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 9751 W 105th Ave, Westminster 80021 ($2,250, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#28. 80241 (Thornton)

– Typical rent: $1,765

— 0.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.5%

— #13 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +22.3%

– Pictured (for sale): 13367 Birch Cir, Thornton 80241 ($475,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#27. 80112 (Englewood)

– Typical rent: $1,799

— 2.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -0.8%

— #13 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +9.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 6043 E Briarwood Dr, Centennial 80112 ($3,785, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#26. 80219 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $1,851

— 5.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.7%

— #11 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 1828 S Meade St, Denver 80219 ($2,500, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#25. 80401 (Golden)

– Typical rent: $1,888

— 7.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +0.8%

— #34 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 15995 W 14th Pl, Golden 80401 ($3,200, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#24. 80202 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $1,894

— 7.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -8.5%

— #1 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: -4.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 1891 Curtis St Unit 1913, Denver 80202 ($12,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#23. 80211 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $1,908

— 8.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +0.5%

— #37 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 1741 Boulder St, Denver 80211 ($4,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#22. 80204 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $1,915

— 8.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -1.4%

— #9 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +9.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 4200 W 17th Ave Unit 605, Denver 80204 ($5,500, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#21. 80031 (Westminster)

– Typical rent: $1,937

— 10.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.6%

— #27 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +21.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 4397 W 117th Way, Westminster 80031 ($3,300, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#20. 80209 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $1,938

— 10.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -1.5%

— #7 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +12.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 871 S Washington St, Denver 80209 ($8,000, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#19. 80207 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $1,956

— 11.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +0.4%

— #38 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +13.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 2301 Newport St, Denver 80207 ($2,250, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#18. 80128 (Littleton)

– Typical rent: $1,961

— 11.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.9%

— #16 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 6497 W Portland Ave, Littleton 80128 ($2,475, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#17. 80020 (Broomfield)

– Typical rent: $1,978

— 12.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.5%

— #28 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 1630 Peregrine Ct, Broomfield 80020 ($3,300, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#16. 80104 (Castle Rock)

– Typical rent: $1,979

— 12.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.9%

— #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 67 Ellendale St, Castle Rock 80104 ($2,695, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#15. 80210 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $1,989

— 13.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.6%

— #26 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +15.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 3022 S Gilpin St, Denver 80210 ($3,250, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#14. 80221 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $2,039

— 15.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.1%

— #30 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 1580 Elmwood Pl, Denver 80221 ($3,500, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#13. 80022 (Commerce City)

– Typical rent: $2,058

— 17.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +0.5%

— #36 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +21.6%

– Pictured (for sale): 9958 Lewiston St, Commerce City 80022 ($540,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#12. 80249 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $2,060

— 17.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.1%

— #24 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +21.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 5079 Perth St, Denver 80249 ($2,800, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#11. 80015 (Aurora)

– Typical rent: $2,134

— 21.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.5%

— #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +21.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 5055 S Shawnee Way, Aurora 80015 ($3,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#10. 80212 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $2,228

— 26.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

— #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +29.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 4505 W 50th Ave, Denver 80212 ($5,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#9. 80013 (Aurora)

– Typical rent: $2,235

— 27.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

— #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +22.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 18930 E Warren Cir Unit D103, Aurora 80013 ($1,660, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#8. 80127 (Littleton)

– Typical rent: $2,264

— 28.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.2%

— #19 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 9729 S Johnson Way, Littleton 80127 ($3,995, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#7. 80109 (Castle Rock)

– Typical rent: $2,295

— 30.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.9%

— #15 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 1835 Morningview Ln, Castle Rock 80109 ($2,550, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#6. 80134 (Parker)

– Typical rent: $2,392

— 36.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.6%

— #12 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 16229 Hedgeway Dr, Parker 80134 ($3,200, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#5. 80016 (Aurora)

– Typical rent: $2,393

— 36.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.6%

— #17 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 22760 E Heritage Pkwy, Aurora 80016 ($2,800, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#4. 80126 (Littleton)

– Typical rent: $2,405

— 36.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.0%

— #31 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +9.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 3435 Cranston Cir, Highlands Ranch 80126 ($4,500, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#3. 80138 (Parker)

– Typical rent: $2,452

— 39.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

— #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +15.3%

– Pictured (for sale): 6722 Longpark Dr, Parker 80138 ($475,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#2. 80108 (Castle Rock)

– Typical rent: $2,462

— 40.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.3%

— #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 6997 Tremolite Dr, Castle Rock 80108 ($6,850, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#1. 80439 (Evergreen)

– Typical rent: $2,573

— 46.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

— #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +20.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 801 Elk Rest Rd, Evergreen 80439 ($4,000, 5 bedrooms)