What are the highest-paying jobs in Denver?

DENVER (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in the Denver, Aurora and Lakewood metro area using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Denver, the annual mean wage is $61,540 annually or 15.0% higher than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $266,000 each year. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $107,960

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– Employment: 25,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)

— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

#49. Nurse practitioners

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $108,150

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#48. Physician assistants

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $108,440

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#47. Nurse midwives

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $109,900

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,810

– Employment: 6,930

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)

#46. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $110,680

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 28,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#45. Computer hardware engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $110,960

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

#44. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $111,290

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,230

– Employment: 14,380

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,580)

#43. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,130

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

#42. Electronics engineers, except computer

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $113,470

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#41. Pharmacists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $116,670

– #324 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#40. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $116,920

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,950

– Employment: 121,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

#39. Personal financial advisors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $117,290

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,640

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#38. Education administrators, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $119,520

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#37. Computer and information research scientists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $120,900

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,460

– Employment: 30,780

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)

— Boulder, CO ($147,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)

#36. Actuaries

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $120,950

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,970

– Employment: 22,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)

#35. Aerospace engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $122,450

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

#34. Air traffic controllers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $123,360

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,140

– Employment: 22,090

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)

#33. Computer network architects

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $124,780

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#32. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $124,990

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 29,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($207,900)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)

— Midland, TX ($165,590)

#31. Training and development managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $128,180

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#30. Medical and health services managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $128,330

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#29. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $129,190

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#28. Sales engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $131,290

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#27. Industrial production managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $136,110

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#26. Optometrists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $138,520

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#25. General and operations managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $145,880

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 22,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#24. Natural sciences managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $147,040

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

#23. Human resources managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $152,690

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#22. Purchasing managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $153,290

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#21. Lawyers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $156,100

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#20. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $157,720

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

#19. Petroleum engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $160,940

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,780

– Employment: 32,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)

#18. Compensation and benefits managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $161,060

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

— New Haven, CT ($179,310)

#17. Pediatricians, general

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $165,780

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,410

– Employment: 29,740

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($277,390)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

— Chico, CA ($270,550)

#16. Sales managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $172,280

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#15. Athletes and sports competitors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $172,760

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,140

– Employment: 11,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($197,550)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($172,760)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($112,010)

#14. Financial managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $173,050

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#13. Marketing managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $174,520

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#12. Computer and information systems managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $175,800

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#11. General internal medicine physicians

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $178,150

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

#10. Architectural and engineering managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $179,520

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#9. Dentists, general

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $179,840

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#8. Nurse anesthetists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $181,480

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#7. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $192,270

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $174,870

– Employment: 84,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)

#6. Family medicine physicians

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $207,530

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#5. Psychiatrists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $221,760

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

#4. Chief executives

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $228,440

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#3. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $247,240

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $252,040

– Employment: 36,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)

#2. Anesthesiologists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $256,220

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $261,730

– Employment: 31,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($283,660)

— Tulsa, OK ($281,080)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($276,350)

#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $266,000

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $233,610

– Employment: 18,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)

— Akron, OH ($282,650)

— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)