What are the highest-paying jobs in Denver?

DENVER (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in the Denver, Aurora and Lakewood metro area using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Denver, the annual mean wage is $61,540 annually or 15.0% higher than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $266,000 each year. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $107,960
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,810
– Employment: 25,860
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)
— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)
#49. Nurse practitioners
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $108,150
– #173 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#48. Physician assistants
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $108,440
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#47. Nurse midwives
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $109,900
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– Employment: 6,930
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)
#46. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $110,680
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 28,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#45. Computer hardware engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $110,960
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
#44. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $111,290
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,230
– Employment: 14,380
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,580)
#43. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $112,130
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
#42. Electronics engineers, except computer
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $113,470
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#41. Pharmacists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $116,670
– #324 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#40. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $116,920
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,950
– Employment: 121,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
#39. Personal financial advisors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $117,290
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
#38. Education administrators, postsecondary
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $119,520
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#37. Computer and information research scientists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $120,900
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,460
– Employment: 30,780
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)
— Boulder, CO ($147,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)
#36. Actuaries
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $120,950
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,970
– Employment: 22,260
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)
#35. Aerospace engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $122,450
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,220
– Employment: 63,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
#34. Air traffic controllers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $123,360
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,140
– Employment: 22,090
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)
#33. Computer network architects
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $124,780
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#32. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $124,990
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,350
– Employment: 29,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($207,900)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)
— Midland, TX ($165,590)
#31. Training and development managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $128,180
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
#30. Medical and health services managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $128,330
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#29. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $129,190
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
#28. Sales engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $131,290
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
#27. Industrial production managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $136,110
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#26. Optometrists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $138,520
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
#25. General and operations managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $145,880
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 22,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#24. Natural sciences managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $147,040
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
#23. Human resources managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $152,690
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#22. Purchasing managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $153,290
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
#21. Lawyers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $156,100
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#20. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $157,720
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
#19. Petroleum engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $160,940
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,780
– Employment: 32,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)
#18. Compensation and benefits managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $161,060
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
— New Haven, CT ($179,310)
#17. Pediatricians, general
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $165,780
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)
#16. Sales managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $172,280
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#15. Athletes and sports competitors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $172,760
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,140
– Employment: 11,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($197,550)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($172,760)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($112,010)
#14. Financial managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $173,050
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#13. Marketing managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $174,520
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#12. Computer and information systems managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $175,800
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#11. General internal medicine physicians
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $178,150
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
#10. Architectural and engineering managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $179,520
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#9. Dentists, general
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $179,840
– #149 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#8. Nurse anesthetists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $181,480
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
#7. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $192,270
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $174,870
– Employment: 84,520
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)
#6. Family medicine physicians
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $207,530
– #172 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#5. Psychiatrists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $221,760
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
#4. Chief executives
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $228,440
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
#3. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $247,240
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $252,040
– Employment: 36,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wausau, WI ($285,230)
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
— Asheville, NC ($284,780)
#2. Anesthesiologists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $256,220
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $261,730
– Employment: 31,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($283,660)
— Tulsa, OK ($281,080)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($276,350)
#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $266,000
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $233,610
– Employment: 18,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
— Akron, OH ($282,650)
— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)