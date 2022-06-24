DENVER (KDVR) – There will be a few scattered showers and storms Friday night with better chances for rain over the weekend.

Storms will most likely happen before 8 p.m. in metro Denver Friday evening. There could be lightning and stronger storms with gusty winds being the main threat.

On Saturday, temperatures will drop to the 70s with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Saturday will be the wettest day of the week with storm chances dropping to 40% on Sunday.

Sunday’s high temperatures will only hit the low 70s. There will be a few showers arriving in the early morning with another chance for rain in the afternoon and evening.

Through the weekend, rainfall totals could reach up to 3 inches in southern Colorado. On the Front Range, most places have a chance to see anywhere from 0.5 to an inch of rain.

Storm chances will decrease to 30% on Monday with temperatures heating up to the 80s.

Highs will hit the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday with storm chances staying at 10% through Thursday.