Westminster firefighters spend weekend on roof to ‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster firefighters are spending the weekend on top of a fire station to raise money for MDA, the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Usually on Labor Day weekend, the firefighters are in medians and in front of large stores. But they have to keep their distance this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had to get creative and think of different ways to raise money,” said Dan Cornelius, a Westminster firefighter.

So Cornelius and a few other firefighters are taking turns spending a day and night on the roof of Station 2, off Lowell Boulevard, near 92nd Avenue.

“This is kind of why it’s close to me…near and dear to my heart,” Cornelius said. “My cousin died a few years back. She was 27-years-old.”

She had a neuromuscular disease, like about 250,000 people in America.

The MDA raises money for research and to help families with treatment.

Westminster firefighters and their union have also set up a website to collect donations.