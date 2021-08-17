Western slope bullseye for incoming rain, should improve drought conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoon moisture will return to Colorado on Wednesday, increasing flash flood risks across the state.

Scattered showers and storms will arrive first in western Colorado by midday Wednesday. Some storms could bring up to an inch of rainfall and increase the risk for flooding, especially over burn scars.

Showers and storms will make their way to eastern Colorado by Thursday and bring wet and gloomy weather to the Front Range.

Rainfall accumulation over the next few days could potentially reach 1 to 2 inches over the next five days on the Western Slope.

Although flooding is a potential with the incoming storms, they should help improve drought conditions across the western half of the state.

Parts of western Colorado are still in extreme (red) to exceptional drought (dark red) and desperately need heavy rainfall to help conditions improve.