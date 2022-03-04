DENVER (KDVR) — Some western Colorado counties are still experiencing relatively higher levels of community COVID-19 presence, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC now uses three metrics to gauge any given county’s COVID presence – its number of COVID-positive hospital bed utilization, its number of COVID-positive hospital admissions and its number of new cases per 100,000. It then gives a ranking of low, medium or high community COVID presence.

Only four of Colorado’s 64 counties currently have high community COVID presence: Logan, Mesa, Pitkin and Rio Blanco.

Other Western Slope counties have medium community presence, including Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Lake, Moffat and Routt counties. Southwestern Colorado also has several counties with medium levels, including Archuleta, Conejos, Dolores, Montezuma, Rio Grand and San Juan.

Front Range counties, in contrast, have almost universally low levels of COVID community presence. Only Crowley and Fremont counties have medium levels. The rest, including all counties in the Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs metro areas, have low COVID community levels, according to the CDC.