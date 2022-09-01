DENVER (KDVR) — The beloved dynamic-duo of Peyton and Eli Manning will return for Monday Night Football on ESPN for the “Manningcast” this season.

Their first broadcast will be for the week one matchup of the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

You can watch the broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Here is a look at the other broadcasts featuring Peyton and Eli:

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 7: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Week 9: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Week 13: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 14: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Plus: Super Wild Card Weekend

“Breaking: Our favorite NFL brothers are back,” ESPN said on Thursday.

Keep up with Broncos’ news, scores, stats, and the schedule all season long on the Orange and Blue Report.