DENVER (KDVR) — It’s the end of an era for an iconic restaurant in Denver. Saturday, Welton Street Cafe will close its doors at its long-time location in Five Points.

The tough decision comes after the restaurant recently launched a GoFundMe back in January.

On Friday, the family confirmed plans to move down the street to a different location. They also say this moment feels like both life and death.

If one were searching for a history lesson on Black establishments in Five Points, Welton Street Cafe is your crash course.

“We come here several times now,” Norman Martin said.

“I have been coming to Welton Street probably for the last 15 or 20 years,” Charlie Billingsley told us.

It’s been a staple here on 27th and Welton streets since 1999 and in the Five Points community for far longer. But now, these doors are closing for good.

“There’s so much history in this community. For it to move out, it won’t feel the same,” Tariq Young said.

“This is an emotional conversation, this is life and death happening at the same time in the community,” Fathima Dickerson said. She and her family own the café.

Her mother — Ms. Mona — opened shop down the street nearly 40 years ago at a place called Mona’s Wings and Things.

“We used to be right there where this entrance was,” she said, adding “babies, grandbabies, mamas, grandmothers, the whole community — we appreciate everyone.”

The collective consensus in this kitchen is that Five Points is changing as prices skyrocket, and the burden to preserve this building became too much to bear.

“I think this is the effects of gentrification and reasons why we have to keep small Black businesses in the community,” Billingsley said.

“We don’t have a lot of these spaces, especially in a historically Black district,” Dickerson said.

The family tells us they plan to move out of this building after this weekend, which can take a month, at the very least.

Eventually, they’ll be moving down the street to their new location at 28th and Welton. Many people are hoping it’s sooner than later.