WeldWerks Hand Sanitizer Project

As Colorado begins the process of reopening over the next few weeks and months, breweries will require access to personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. Additionally, like their brewery partners, the Colorado Brewers Guild has also been impacted financially by COVID-19 with two of their most important fundraisers, Collaboration Fest and Colorado Pint Day, suspended.



As a way to address these two very important issues, WeldWerks Brewing Co. and their charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, are making hand sanitizer available to breweries in Colorado—either for a nominal cost or for free for breweries that cannot contribute at this time.

100% of the proceeds from the brewery orders will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.