Weld County residents complain about noisy trucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Shane Hall says semi-trucks hauling dirt along Weld County Road 39 have been disrupting his life for nearly two years.

"Enough is enough," he said.

Hall, a cattle rancher, lives on a stretch of C.R. 39 east of Lochbuie. He says the trucks are going to and from a construction site.

"Just stop speeding before you hurt and kill somebody," he said.

Hall says he has reached out to Weld County officials with little success.

Reached by phone, the owner of the construction company said, "We’re doing everything legal" and that the construction project only has two months remaining.

The business owner also said his drivers do not speed.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers measured trucks' speeds with a radar gun. All were going 45 mph or below. The speed limit in the area is 55 mph.