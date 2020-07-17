Weld County on mandatory masks: ‘We believe in our citizens’ individual right to make that determination’

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Department of Health and Environment announced it will not enforce Gov. Jared Polis’ mandate on mask wearing.

“In Weld County, we believe in the individual responsibility of citizens to determine how best to protect themselves, their family, their business and their consumers,” Weld County Chair Mike Freeman said.

“Where the governor wants to force everyone to wear a mask, we believe in our citizens’ individual right to make that determination.”

The Weld County Board of Commissioners believe the statewide requirement has no legal effect requiring residents to wear non-medical face coverings indoors. They said in a press release:

“Gov. Polis does not have the legal authority through an executive order or by other means to require citizens to wear masks. Colorado Revised Statutes Sections 25-33.5-704 and 24-33.5-704.5 both mention the governor’s authority to enact executive orders but neither grants him the authority to enact a mask order within the state.” Weld County Board of Commissioners

The commissioners continue to urge residents to wash hands frequently, clean surfaces often, cover your cough, and keep six feet of distance from others.