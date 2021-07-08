Weld County jailer accused of sexual relationship with inmate

Jason Hillyer, 32, of Greeley, was arrested on July 8, 2021, on accusations he had sex with at least one inmate at the Weld County jail. (Credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — An arrested Weld County jail deputy is accused of a sexual relationship “with at least one inmate” in the jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Hillyer, 32, of Greeley, was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the jail where he worked as a deputy since June 18, 2018.

He faces a felony count of sexual conduct in a correctional institution after the sheriff’s internal affairs and criminal units looked into the allegations.

Court and jail records on Thursday afternoon did not yet show Hillyer’s case and whether he had obtained an attorney.

Hillyer had been on paid administrative leave since June 29, when authorities say someone reported the allegation to jail staff. After his arrest at 3:03 p.m., Hillyer was placed on non-paid administrative leave.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on this crime to call (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips that could lead to a cash reward can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.