Weld County grand jury will investigate death of Jonelle Matthews

Jonelle Matthews is seen in this photo distributed after she disappeared Dec. 20, 1984 at the age of 12.

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Weld County grand jury, in partnership with the Greeley Police Department and the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, will investigate the death of Jonelle Matthews, the DA’s office announced on Tuesday.

Construction workers found Matthews’ remains in Weld County in July 2019. The 12-year-old girl disappeared in 1984 after performing at a Christmas holiday concert.

Greeley police Sgt. Joe Tymkovich said Matthews was last seen being dropped off at her home by a friend and a friend’s father, The Greeley Tribune reported.

Jonelle Matthews (center) sings in a Christmas concert hours before her disappearance on Dec. 20, 1984.

No one was ever arrested following her disappearance on Dec. 20, 1984. Matthews had performed with a middle school honor choir shortly before she disappeared, authorities said.