Historic snowstorm helps improve drought conditions across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — This past weekend’s historic snowstorm brought heavy wet snow and much needed precipitation across the state.

At DIA that 27.1” of snow equals 3.23” of precipitation.

Since Saturday, across the state you can see an estimation of how much precipitation we have picked up, with the highest numbers over the eastern plains.

Thursday morning the weekly drought monitor was updated and you can see the improvements right in the same areas.

Current drought conditions 3/18/2021

The extreme drought (red) improved by almost 20% and the severe drought (brown) nearly by 17%.

Last week’s drought conditions 3/12/21

This a step in the right direction and we do have more snow chances in the forecast.