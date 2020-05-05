Week of Hope for St. Jude

Spring calendars are always filled with charity events and galas, which non profits count on to make up the majority of their revenue in a year.

St. Jude Children’s Hospital of the Rocky Mountain Region is no different. Their Evening of Hope Gala last year raised $324,000 towards its mission to ensure patient families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

This year, because of the devastating effects of Covid, the “Gala” has moved completely digital and the goal has been reforecasted to $50,000 raised in the Rocky Mountain Region. Even this reduced number is a reach in an uncertain time like this; but, children are still being diagnosed with life-threatening diseases every day and St. Jude is saving lives every day.

Front Range community members are invited to join the St. Jude Virtual Week of Hope May 4 – 9 and help support the mission with a donation, share or bid on an auction item.

“Attendees” will also have a whole week to explore auction items available, like an exclusive golf outing, trip to Fiji, guided fly fishing, a Phillip Lindsay signed jersey, and even a mattress valued at $1,600!