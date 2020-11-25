Week of Giving with Mici Handcrafted Italian

Mici amps up their already-robust charitable giving program, Dining for Dollars, by launching a Week of Giving to support the Colorado Chapter of HopeKids.

HopeKids provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-­threatening medical condition.



From November 30 through December 6, 2020 any time a guest enters the code “HOPEKIDS” into their order, they will receive a free Kids Pizza Kit and Mici will donate 20% of their order to the organization.



The code and fundraiser are valid for delivery, carryout, and dine-in orders. Here are the Mici locations near you:

7TH AND COLORADO

727 Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80206



HIGHLANDS RANCH

9245 South Broadway

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129



CENTRAL PARK

2373 Central Park Boulevard

Denver, CO 80238



LAFAYETTE

535 West South Boulder Road

Lafayette, CO, 80026



Parker

11290 Twenty Mile Rd

Parker, CO 80134