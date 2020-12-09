Wedding industry weighs in on new ceremonies restriction changes

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released changes to the existing public health order determining COVID-19 dial framework on Monday.

According to the amendment, worship activities and ceremonies such as weddings and funerals, are considered essential. “This means that they must do their best to follow public health recommendations but may exceed recommended capacity caps if they cannot conduct their essential activity within those restrictions,” the document reads.

Full amended public health order

Face masks are still required for indoor events but social distancing is encouraged between non-household members and sanitation is strongly recommended. Outdoor locations are preferred.

“As far as the event industry, it doesn’t really change much for us, but can I just say I’m happy for humanity,” owner of Go Bella Design and Planning Emily Campbell said.

“In terms of our industry, you are looking at about three to four vendors that are able to make a living off of those wedding ceremonies,” owner and lead designer of First Look Event Brynn Swanson said.

Swanson tells FOX31 her industry thrives on the reception that follows wedding ceremonies, that’s where 16 different vendors would ordinarily come together to create the perfect party to celebrate.

“Level Red indoor gatherings, events, receptions of any kind is not allowed,” Swanson said.

However, after almost a year of uncertainty with restrictions, this new change may help with an emerging trend of couples who are sick of waiting and postponing.

“We kind of branded it ‘get married now, party later,'” Swanson said, adding “A lot of couples get married on their initial date this year and they are celebrating a year later with their friends and family.”

“It’s a step in an opportunity for people to connect and I think people need that more than ever right now,” Campbell said.

Swanson is a founding member of the Colorado Event Alliance. The non-profit came together in April with the mission to raise money and financially support the event industry’s front line.

“Since April, almost up to $15,000 has been given to our bartenders, our catering staff, our lighting crew for bands, all of those faces that go into weddings that haven’t been able to work,” Swanson said.

For Colorado Gives Day, the alliance is asking the community to consider their non-profit for donations.