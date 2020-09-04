Burglar caught on camera going through Denver woman’s underwear

DENVER (KDVR) – A man has been caught on camera breaking into a woman’s home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of valuables. But it was what he was caught doing with her underwear that has her even more worried.

The burglary happened at a duplex in southwest Denver Wednesday.

A Nest video alert notified the renter, Desirea, that a man was breaking into her home through a kitchen window. She was out running errands.

Deserea said, “I was like, ‘who is this person? Is this maintenance? I just moved in.’ But then he was in my room going through my stuff so I need to call 911.”

In the video the man then begins to go into all her rooms and look through all of Desirea’s things.

“It freaks me out,” said Desirea. “It’s beyond disturbing. Being a single mom, coming from a domestic violence situation, being in a domestic violence shelter and then just now getting out on your own and then this happens.”

At one point the man goes into her lingerie drawer and begins stuffing several pairs of the woman’s underwear into his pockets.

“I can’t even begin to describe the fear I have,” she said. “I haven’t slept. I barely ate. I’m constantly checking doors, windows. I feel so paranoid.”

The video shows the man begin to steal TVs, medications, makeup brushes, perfumes, curling irons and even her 3-year-old daughter’s piggy bank.

The suspect can be heard giving someone directions, saying she should head “towards the mountains, stupid.”

He’s inside the home for more than 20 minutes. At one point he realizes there’s a video camera and pulls it down.

He did not realize the video was being sent to the cloud. Minutes later, police show up – guns drawn.

The burglar was gone. But lots of fear was left behind.

Denver police told FOX31 this is an open investigation. If your recognize the man, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

Desirea had just moved into her place a couple of weeks ago when this happened. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her replace items that were stolen.