Here’s how low temps are expected to get next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is expected to go from 60-degree temperatures on Sunday to highs in the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some mornings next week are expected to dip below zero.

This weekend will be the calm before the storm in Colorado with mild temperatures and sunny skies. The “nice” weather will all come to an end on Monday as an arctic cold front comes racing south through Colorado.

The coldest temperatures are expected on the Front Range from Tuesday morning to Thursday morning. This will be a 48-hour period when temperatures will stay below 15 degrees in Denver.

Colorado isn’t the only place that will be impacted by these cold temperatures. The map below shows a snapshot of temperatures across the north-central U.S. dropping below zero Wednesday morning.

Denver has three chances to break records for the cold temperatures this week. The Pinpoint Weather Team’s forecasted temperatures as of 5 p.m. Friday are:

Monday : low 29, high 43

: low 29, high 43 Tuesday : low 2, high 11

: low 2, high 11 Wednesday : low -2, high 15

: low -2, high 15 Thursday: low -2, high 23

The graphic above shows the records for the coldest maximum temperatures Monday through Thursday. The two circled in red are records that we will either break or be close to breaking in Denver.

There is also potential for Denver to break the record low temperature on Wednesday of next week.

Cold temperatures aren’t the only impact that will be moving in with this storm. There will be scattered snow showers Monday night through Wednesday. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.