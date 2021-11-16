Weather conditions expected to improve at Kruger Rock Fire

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Kruger Rock Fire started Tuesday morning southeast of Estes Park during high fire danger conditions.

The weather conditions that contribute to high fire danger are strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels. All of these conditions were present on Tuesday.

Wind gusts have ranged from 30-50 mph near the site of the Kruger Rock Fire. Winds are out of the west, meaning that the smoke and fire will both blow toward the east.

This wind is caused by a cold front that is pushing through Colorado. Once it moves through Tuesday evening, the winds will begin to decrease. Winds should be under 20mph after 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, which will help in the fight to suppress the fire.

The cold front will also bring in higher humidity Tuesday evening, which will decrease fire danger in the area. Humidity values have been as low as 20% at the site of the fire on Tuesday but they will go up overnight.

There will be a chance for some light snow showers near or on the wildfire overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Only small accumulations under an inch or two are expected but at this point, any moisture is good news in Colorado.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, temperatures will be much cooler in the 30s near the fire with humidity staying over 50%. Winds will only gust up to 20 mph on Wednesday with snow showers in the morning but dry conditions by the afternoon.

Conditions like these will help firefighters gain more control of the fire and will prevent it from spreading as quickly as it could on Tuesday.