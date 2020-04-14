Weather at Home: Water Cycle in a bag

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can make this simple science experiment: Water Cycle in a bag.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

A Ziplock plastic bag (gallon bag works best)

A permanent marker

Water

Packing tape

Blue food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

Draw the water cycle diagram on the plastic bag Heat up a few cups of water so that it is warm but not hot and add in a few drops of blue food coloring to represent the ocean Pour the water into the plastic bag and close it Tape the bag upright on a window using tape so that it can get sunlight Once the bag heats up from the sun, you will be able to see the different phases of the water cycle start to happen. The water will evaporate and condense at the top of the bag and then, once the droplets are heavy enough, they will fall down the side of the bag into the sea of water.

More about the Water Cycle for kids:

Evaporation: Evaporation happens when the sun heats up a body of water. It then goes from a liquid form to a gas form and becomes water vapor in the atmosphere.

Condensation: When water vapor (the gas form of water) is high up in the atmosphere where temperatures are cold, it will then condense back into liquid water droplets. When enough water droplets form in an area, we then see a cloud form.

Precipitation: When the water droplets in a cloud condense onto one another, they then become bigger and heavier. Once the droplet becomes too heavy for the cloud to hold it, it will then fall from the cloud as precipitation.