Weather at Home: Use Pop Rocks to blow up a balloon

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: use Pop Rocks to blow up a balloon.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Pop Rocks

Bottle of Soda

Balloon

Funnel

Instructions:

Use a funnel to pour the Pop Rocks into the deflated balloon Open the bottle of soda and place the opening of the deflated balloon over the top of the bottle of soda. Make sure that no Pop Rocks fall into the soda when attaching the balloon to the bottle When you’re ready, hold the bottom of the balloon up so that the Pop Rocks fall into the soda You will hear the Pop Rocks pop and fizz inside of the soda and the balloon will begin to inflate

How does it work?

The Pop Rocks release carbon dioxide gas each time they pop. The carbonation in the soda also contains carbon dioxide. When the Pop Rocks are added to the soda, a lot of carbon dioxide gas bubbles from the soda float to the top of the liquid and then eventually fill the air above the soda and start to inflate the balloon.