Weather at Home: Use a cricket to tell the temperature

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to use a cricket to tell the temperature.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Crickets (can be any cricket you hear outside or ones you might feed to a pet reptile)

Stopwatch

Thermometer (or weather app so you know the current temperature)

Instructions:

The first step is to make sure you can hear the chirping sound of a cricket outside (this works best in the evening and if the temperature is between 55 and 100 degrees) Using your stopwatch, count how many times the cricket chirps in 14 seconds and write the number down. Repeat this two more times writing the number down each time Average the number of chirps the cricket makes in 14 seconds by adding all three number you wrote down and dividing by 3 Add 40 to the average number of chirps the cricket makes in 14 seconds. Then compare this number with the actual temperature it is outside and see how close it is.

How does it work?

This experiment works because a cricket’s chirping rate changes based on the temperature. Once you find the temperature based on the cricket chirps, it might not always be exactly what the temperature is outside but it is usually within about 5 degrees. The accuracy of the cricket chirps telling the temperature can depend on different factors like the type of cricket and where the cricket is located.