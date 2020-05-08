Weather at Home: Snowstorm in a jar

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: snowstorm in a jar.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Large and clear cup or jar

Water

Vegetable oil

Blue or white paint

Alka-Seltzer tablets

Instructions:

Fill your glass jar or cup up about an inch or two (depending on the jar size) with water Add a few drops of blue or white paint to the water and mix it up Add vegetable oil until the jar or cup is about ¾ of the way full Cut a few Alka-Seltzer tablets into fourths and drop in a quarter of a tablet at a time Once you drop in the tablets, you will be able to watch the water rise to the top of the jar as bubbles

How does it work?

Dropping the Alka-Seltzer tablets into the water and oil will create a reaction that forms carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas forms bubbles in the water that rise to the top of the jar so that it can escape. Water and oil don’t mix, so as the carbon dioxide gas from the Alka-Seltzer is trying to escape, it causes the water to move up and mix with some of the oil.