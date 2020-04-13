Weather at Home: Rain in a jar

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy at home, you can make this simple science experiment: Rain in a jar (or cup).

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

A clear jar or cup

Shaving cream

Water

Food coloring

Instructions:

Fill the cup or jar about 3/4 full with water Add shaving cream on top of the water to fill the rest of the cup or jar Next, you can add a few drops of food coloring into the shaving cream. Once it gets heavy enough, it will fall through the cloud into the water

In this experiment, the water represents air, shaving cream represents a cloud and the food coloring represents rain drops. When the food coloring saturates the cloud (shaving cream) it gets too heavy for the cloud to hold it and then falls through the air (water).

This is the same process that happens in the atmosphere. As water droplets become too heavy for the cloud, they will then fall through the sky to the ground and that is what we call rain.

Sometimes when the air is really dry near the ground, raindrops can evaporate before reaching the surface. This can form streaky looking clouds that we call virga.