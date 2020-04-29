Weather at Home: Make your own thermometer

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to make your own thermometer.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Index card

Tape

Molding clay or Playdough

Marker

Clear straw

Clear bottle

Red food coloring

Water

Instructions:

Fill the plastic bottle about 80 percent full with water and put in a few drops of red food coloring Mark horizontal lines on the index card to help you measure and tape the index card onto one end of the straw with the straw in front so you can see where the liquid is Put the straw into the bottle so that is goes about ¾ of the way down but does not touch the bottom Use the molding clay around the top of the bottle to secure the straw As the temperature rises outside, the liquid will move up the straw. You can use an actual thermometer to mark the temperatures of where the liquid is at on the index card for accuracy. Now your kid/kids can observe the temperature multiple times a day to see how it changes

How does it work?

A thermometer is an instrument that is used to measure temperature. In this experiment, when the temperature gets warmer, it causes the water inside of the bottle to expand and it forces the liquid farther up the straw. When the water cools, it contracts and allows the liquid in the straw to drop lower.

The higher the water is in the straw, the warmer the temperature is. The lower the water, the lower the temperature.