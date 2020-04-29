Weather at Home: Make your own hygrometer

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: make your own hygrometer.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Construction paper

Cardboard

Long strand of hair

Thumbtack or pushpin

2 pieces of tape

Marker

Instructions:

Fold the bottom of your cardboard so that it is able to stand up on its own. Cut the construction paper into the shape of an arrow. Tape one end of the long strand of hair to the top of the cardboard and tape the other end of the hair to the back of the arrow. Use your pushpin or thumbtack to attach the arrow to the cardboard with the hair stretched out. Make sure to put the pushpin through the side of the arrow that isn’t pointed. Using your marker, draw a line on the cardboard where the arrow is pointing. Above the line write “dry” and below the line write “humid.” Now you can observe the hair expand and shrink as weather conditions change. The arrow will point above the line you drew if the air is drier and will point below the line if the air is more humid.

How does it work?

A hygrometer is an instrument used to measure the amount of humidity in the atmosphere. Humidity is how much water vapor is in the atmosphere. Water vapor is simply the gas form of water and is invisible to the human eye. When the humidity goes up, there is a better chance for precipitation. When there is low humidity, there is a better chance for sunny and dry conditions.

This experiment works because hair has the ability to shrink when air is dry and expand when air is more humid.