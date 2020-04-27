Weather at Home: Make your own anemometer

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to make your own anemometer.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Cupcake liners

Spool

Pencil

Thumbtacks

Needle or pin

Cardboard

Instructions:

The first step is to cut two 10-inch by 2-inch strips out of cardboard. Then cut a 1-inch slit in the middle of each cardboard piece to attach them together into a cross shape Using a thumbtack, attach a cupcake liner to the middle of each of the four ends of the cardboard cross. Make sure they are all on the same side of the cardboard so that they are facing the same direction when they rotate Put the pencil through the spool so that it can stand up with the eraser pointing up Attach the cardboard cross to the pencil by sticking a needle or pin into the center of the cardboard and then into the eraser of the pencil Now you are ready to observe how fast the wind is going. The faster the anemometer spins, the faster the wind is. If you want to measure the wind speed, you can count how many rotations the anemometer has in 30 seconds and multiply by 2 to get the wind speed in rotations per minute.

How does it work?

An anemometer is an instrument that measures the speed of wind. Wind is caused by uneven heating by the sun on Earth’s surface. Wind blows from high pressure to low pressure. There are many factors that impact the speed of wind including topography and the movement of air masses like cold and warm fronts.

Wind can be different speeds at different levels in the atmosphere. About 6 to 9 miles above the ground, there is a jet stream that is a fast-flowing narrow current of wind. The location of the jet stream makes a big impact on what type of weather is observed on the ground.