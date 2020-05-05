Weather at Home: Make s’mores in a solar oven

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to make s’mores in a solar oven

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Cardboard box that has a lid and is at least 3 inches deep (pizza box will work great!)

Aluminum foil

Clear plastic wrap

Glue

Tape

Box cutter

A stick that is about 1 foot long that will be used to prop up the lid of the box (a ruler or skewer would work too)

S’mores ingredients (graham cracker, marshmallow, chocolate)

Instructions:

Cut the top of the box into a three-sided flap, leaving 1 to 2 inches from where you make the cuts to the outside of the box (this will be what you prop up with your stick) Using glue, line the inside of the box and the bottom side of the flap with foil Tape a piece of plastic wrap across the hole in the lid of the box underneath the flap (this will help trap in the heat) Prop the flap of the lid up using a stick, skewer or ruler Place a graham cracker in the box on the foil with a marshmallow on top of it Put your box outside in direct sunlight so that the marshmallow can cook (depending on how hot it is outside this could take anywhere from 20 minutes to a few hours) Once the marshmallow is heated and expanding, place chocolate on it with another graham cracker on top and put it back in the box for another few minutes to melt the chocolate Take your s’mores out of the box and enjoy!

How does it work?

This experiment is all about how to trap heat and make a solar oven. Covering the box in foil allows the sunlight to be reflected and directs it into the box. The plastic wrap that is covering the opening of the box is what helps trap in the heat. This will make the temperature inside the box hotter than the temperature outside of the box. Eventually when temperatures inside of the cardboard box get warm enough, it will act as an oven and heat up the marshmallow for the s’more.