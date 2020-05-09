Weather at Home: Make lightning in your mouth

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to make lightning in your mouth.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Wint-o-green or Pep-o-mint lifesavers

Mirror

Dark Room

Instructions:

Go in a dark room that has a mirror and wait in there for a few minutes so that your eyes can adjust to the darkness Put a lifesaver in your mouth Slowly break it apart with your teeth while looking in the mirror and you should be able to see flashes of light and the candy sparking in your mouth

How does it work?

When you bite down on the lifesaver, you are breaking apart the sugar crystals in the candy, forming a small electrical charge. The electrical charges formed from the candy attract nitrogen in the air because it has an opposite charge. When the two charges come together, it creates a flash of light.

This is similar to how lightning forms in the atmosphere. Lightning is a burst of electricity in a thunderstorm. When a thundercloud is way up in the sky, there are small pieces of ice that are bumping into each other as they move around. This creates an electrical charge in the cloud. When the negatively charged particles at the bottom of the cloud attract and join with the positively charged particles on the ground, it creates an electrical current called lightning.