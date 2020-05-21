Weather at Home: Make a milk rainbow

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: make a milk rainbow.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1%, 2% or whole milk

Food coloring

Liquid dish soap

Plate

Q-Tips or cotton swabs

Instructions:

Pour enough milk on the plate to cover the entire bottom Add a drop of each color of food coloring to the milk, forming a line of colored drops in the middle of the plate Dunk one end of your cotton swab into the liquid dish soap Place the end of the cotton swab with the soap on it in the milk centered below the line of drops of food coloring and observe what happens Place the soap-covered cotton swab into the milk in different places on the plate to see what happens (more soap can be added if needed)

How does it work?

In this experiment, soap is going to cause the food coloring to move away from the cotton swab when it is placed in the milk. The reason this happens is because soap separates the fat and water in the milk, causing the food coloring to move.