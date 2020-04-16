Weather at Home: Learn about how thunderstorms form

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can make this simple science experiment: Create a thunderstorm.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

One clear plastic container (about the size of a shoebox)

Red food coloring (I ran out of red so I used yellow to represent warm air)

Ice cubes made with water and blue food coloring

Water

Instructions:

Fill the container about 2/3 full with warm water (not hot) Place several blue ice cubes into the water on one end of the container Add a few drops of red food coloring to the water at the opposite end of the container from the ice cubes Observe where the food coloring goes and what kind of pattern you notice with the different colors and temperatures of water

More about thunderstorms for kids:

In this experiment the blue water will represent cold air and the red will be warm air. What you will notice during this experiment is that the blue water will sink to the bottom of the container with the red water on top of it. This is because the cold water (blue) is denser than the warm water (red). This is a process that we see in thunderstorm formation called convection.

Convection is simply warm air rising and cold air sinking. We see this happen in the atmosphere a lot when cold and warm air masses collide. When a cold front moves into an area or warm air it forces the warm air up. That action of warm air being forces up is what we call an updraft and it helps keep water droplets, snow, and hail in clouds before it falls to the ground.

Thunderstorms can contain rain, hail, gusty winds, lightning and even tornadoes.