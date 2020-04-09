Weather at Home: How to make homemade snow

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy at home, you can make this simple science experiment: Homemade Snow.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Baking soda

Face wash, conditioner or shaving cream (all will work)

Bowl

Spoon

Instructions:

Pour some baking soda into the bowl Add in a few squirts of face wash, conditioner or shaving cream and mix it all together using the spoon Add more baking soda and/or face wash until it all starts to clump together and look like snow. It should be cold to touch and wet enough so that you can make little snowballs out of it For added fun, you can add in a little vinegar to see how it fizzes up

Fun facts about snow for kids:

Snow forms when water vapor in the air freezes into ice crystals in a cloud that is cold. When temperatures are below freezing (32 degrees) on the ground, the ice crystal or snowflake will then stay frozen and fall all the way to the ground. That is what we call snow.

On average, Denver sees about 57 inches of snow each winter season. Our snowiest months here on the Front Range are March and April.

Snowflakes come in all different shapes and sizes. The size and shape of the snowflakes depend on the temperature inside the cloud when they form.