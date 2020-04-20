Weather at Home: How to make frost

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to make frost.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Empty and clean tin can

Crushed ice

Water

Salt

Instructions:

Fill the tin cup up about 2/3 full with crushed ice and half-way full with water Add a few tablespoons of salt to the tin Shake it up After a minute or two, you will notice frost start to form on the outside of the can

How does it work?

There is water vapor in the air that is invisible. Once water and ice are added to the tin, it causes the tin to cool down. Eventually, water will condense on the side of the tin, forming water droplets. This happens often on cold surfaces when there is a decent amount of water vapor in the air.

Salt lowers the melting point of ice. Once the salt is added, it drops the temperature on the can to below freezing. Once the surface is below freezing, the water droplets that condensed on the can then freeze and form frost on the side of the tin can.