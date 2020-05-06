Weather at Home: How to make a rainbow

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to make a rainbow.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Glass cup or jar filled with water

White paper

Sunshine

Instructions:

Fill your glass cup full with water Go outside in the sunshine and place a white piece of paper on the ground or on a table Hold the glass cup above the paper to allow the sunshine to pass through it and it will form a small rainbow on the piece of paper Make sure that your hand isn’t blocking the sunshine from passing through the cup when you are holding it

How does it work?

Light is made up of all of the colors of the rainbow. When the sunlight passes through the glass cup and water, it refracts. Refraction is the process of light passing through one substance to another (air and water in this example), causing it to bend. When the light bends, the individual colors separate and are shown on the paper.

In the atmosphere, rainbows are formed in a similar way. When it rains, tiny water droplets are in the sky. If the sun is out, the light will refract off of the water droplets and form a rainbow. Rainbows appear in the sky directly opposite of the sun.