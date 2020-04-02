Weather at Home: How to make a cloud in a jar

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy at home, you can make this simple science experiment: a cloud in a jar.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

A glass jar or cup

Hot water

Ice

Matches

A bowl or plate

Instructions:

Fill up the jar or cup with about 1 inch of hot water Light a match and hold it in the jar for a few seconds before dropping it in the water to put it out so that smoke will build up in the jar Place the bowl or plate with ice on it quickly over the opening of the jar Then, you can watch a cloud form in the jar. After a minute or two, you can take the bowl or plate off and watch the cloud move out of the jar and disappear

How clouds form:

Clouds need three ingredients to form: water vapor, a change in temperature and condensation nuclei. Water vapor is water in the form of gas and is invisible to the eye. When water vapor is high up in the sky, it cools and condenses onto what are called cloud condensation nuclei. This can be made from any particle in the atmosphere. A bunch of little condensation droplets forming around one another is what develops a cloud.

In this experiment, the smoke acts as the condensation nuclei for the water droplets to condense on and the change in temperature with the warm water and ice also helps develop condensation.

Clouds can come in all different shapes and sizes. Once the water droplets inside the cloud get too heavy, they will then fall from the cloud to the ground and that is what we call rain.