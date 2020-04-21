Weather at Home: How lightning forms

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday’s “Weather at Home” activity is a lesson on how lightning forms. This is a lesson geared toward kids in middle school and high school.

Lightning is a burst of electricity in a thunderstorm. When a thundercloud is way up in the sky, there are small pieces of ice that are bumping into each other as they move around. This creates an electrical charge in the cloud. There are both positive and negative charges in the cloud.

The negative charges, called electrons, form at the bottom of the cloud. On the ground, there are positive charges called protons.

Positive and negative charges are attracted to one another. This causes the electrons to start to zigzag downward toward the positive charge on the ground. This zigzag formation is called a stepped leader. The positive charge will then stretch up toward the negative charge in the cloud. Once the two charges merge, it creates a powerful electrical current.

The return stroke is what we see as lightning and it travels at 60,000 miles per second. It takes less than a second for the whole process of lightning to develop.

There are many different types of lightning, with the most common being cloud-to-ground lightning and intracloud lightning. Cloud-to-ground lightning is most dangerous to us. As we approach storm season, keep in mind that when you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike.