Weather at Home: Holes in a bottle that don’t leak!

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to poke holes that don’t leak in a bottle.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

A plastic bottle with a lid

Water

Pushpins

Baking sheet (with sides)

Sink

Food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

Fill the bottle full with water and add a drop of food coloring (optional) Screw the lid on tight and set the bottle on the baking sheet so that it can trap any water that spills out Push at least four pushpins into the bottle about an inch from the bottom of the bottle Gently pull each one of the push pins out of the bottle without pressing or putting pressure on the bottle Watch what happens. You will typically only see a few drops or a light trickle come out of the holes You can also observe what happens when you squeeze the bottle and let it go and can try opening the lid to see what happens but make sure you are over a sink if you try these!

How does it work?

Water is attracted to itself, so it typically takes an outside source, like pressure, to cause a steam of water to flow away from the body of water. Once the lid is placed on the bottle after the water is in it, an airtight seal is created. When the pushpins are pulled out of the bottle and there is no pressure put on the bottle, barely any of the water escapes. When the bottle is squeezed, this causes water to flow out of the holes because it adds pressure to the bottle. The same thing happens when the lid is taken off: the change in pressure causes water to flow out of the holes in the bottle.