Weather at Home: Egg in a Bottle

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: egg in a bottle.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Glass bottle with narrow neck

Boiled egg

Matches

Instructions:

Peel the boiled egg Light a few matches and drop them in the bottom of the empty bottle Quickly place the egg on top of the opening of the bottle Now watch as the egg gets sucked inside the bottle

How does it work?

Once the matches are dropped inside the bottle and the egg is placed over the opening, the air inside the bottle heats up and expands. When the matches go out, the air inside of the bottle starts to cool. This causes it to contract, making the pressure lower in the bottle. The pressure outside of the bottle is now higher than what is inside of the bottle. The high pressure outside of the bottle pushes down on the egg, causing it to get forced inside of the bottle.