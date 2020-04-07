Weather at Home: DIY rain gauge

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy at home, you can make this simple science experiment: a DIY rain gauge.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

A 1-liter bottle

Scissors

Rocks or pebbles

Masking Tape

Water

Ruler

Marker

Instructions:

Cut the top of the bottle off using scissors and place rocks in the bottom of the bottle to help weigh it down Place the top of the bottle back on (with the lid off) but upside down so that it can catch the rain Put masking tape up the side of the bottle. Fill water to the top of the rocks and then put a mark on the tape with the marker where the top of the water is. This will be your start line for measuring Using a ruler, measure and mark every quarter of an inch on the tape Now it is ready to be put outside to measure rain. Make sure that it is away from any tall objects like buildings or trees so that the reading is accurate

Here are some links to websites where you can find out how much rain your area received and check how accurate your rain gauge is: