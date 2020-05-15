Weather at Home: Crystal snowflakes

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to make crystal snowflakes
This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- Water
- Glass jars (3-4)
- Borax powder
- Pencils
- Pipe cleaners
- Food coloring
Instructions:
- Bring 8 cups of water to a boil in a pot on the stove
- Add in 3 cups of Borax powder to the boiling water until it dissolves
- Pour the Borax solution into the glass jars until there is about an inch left at the top of the jar
- Add food coloring to the solution in the jars (this will determine the color of your crystals)
- While the Borax solution is cooling, form your pipe cleaners into snowflake shapes
- Attach a second pipe cleaner to the one shaped as a snowflake and use that to secure around a pencil
- Lower the pipe cleaner snowflake into the jar using the pencil to sit on top of the opening of the jar
- Wait at least two hours and you will have crystals that formed on the pipe cleaner, making a crystal snowflake
- Don’t dump the Borax solution down your pipes when you are done using it or if there is any leftover
How does it work?
Borax is a mineral powder that forms crystals when it has something to stick to like the pipe cleaners. When 3 cups of Borax is added to the water, it creates a supersaturated solution, meaning that there is a lot of Borax in the water that helps easily form crystals structures.
Real snowflakes that form in clouds are also made up of crystal structures.