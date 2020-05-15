Weather at Home: Crystal snowflakes

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: how to make crystal snowflakes

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Water

Glass jars (3-4)

Borax powder

Pencils

Pipe cleaners

Food coloring

Instructions:

Bring 8 cups of water to a boil in a pot on the stove Add in 3 cups of Borax powder to the boiling water until it dissolves Pour the Borax solution into the glass jars until there is about an inch left at the top of the jar Add food coloring to the solution in the jars (this will determine the color of your crystals) While the Borax solution is cooling, form your pipe cleaners into snowflake shapes Attach a second pipe cleaner to the one shaped as a snowflake and use that to secure around a pencil Lower the pipe cleaner snowflake into the jar using the pencil to sit on top of the opening of the jar Wait at least two hours and you will have crystals that formed on the pipe cleaner, making a crystal snowflake Don’t dump the Borax solution down your pipes when you are done using it or if there is any leftover

How does it work?

Borax is a mineral powder that forms crystals when it has something to stick to like the pipe cleaners. When 3 cups of Borax is added to the water, it creates a supersaturated solution, meaning that there is a lot of Borax in the water that helps easily form crystals structures.

Real snowflakes that form in clouds are also made up of crystal structures.