Weather at Home: A lesson on pressure and Bernoulli’s Principle

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy and learning at home, you can try this simple science experiment: a lesson on pressure and Bernoulli’s Principle.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Two balloons

String or fishing line (about 3 feet)

Scissors

Tape

Paper towel tube

Instructions:

Blow up the balloons so that they are equal in size Cut the 3 feet of string in half and connect the end of one piece of string to the top of one balloon and the end of the other piece of string to the top of the other balloon Tape the other ends of the string to the top of a door frame of ceiling so that the balloons are hanging about 8 inches apart Blow a steady stream of air through the paper towel tube aimed at the middle of the two balloons and watch what happens

How does it work?

Most people expect the balloons to move apart once the air is blown between them but they actually move closer together. This is because of Bernoulli’s Principle that says an increase in speed of air will lower pressure in that area. Therefore, when air is blown through the paper towel tube, the pressure lowers in between the balloons, making them move closer to one another.