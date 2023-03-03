EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Off Highway 74 in Evergreen, elk graze in a meadow next to a picturesque barn. It’s the beauty and nature that draw so many visitors to the area year-round.

But locals say there is nothing pretty about what is happening on Bergen Peak Drive, which once again is covered in potholes.

“You’re dodging the potholes, watching out for other cars,” Jim Schmidt said. “It creates a real safety hazard.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers highlighted this stretch of road in 2022, when Jefferson County and the Colorado Department of Transportation went back and forth on who was responsible for repairs.

Ultimately, CDOT took responsibility, but locals say the patchwork repairs did not last.

“Unfortunately, the potholes have resurfaced and the patchwork they did last year didn’t work,” Schmidt said. “What really needs to be done is not more temporary fixes. What we need, probably, is a resurfacing of the road.”

A CDOT spokesperson told FOX31 they’re checking with maintenance crews in the area for an update on potential repairs. It remains unclear whether a long-term fix is in the works.