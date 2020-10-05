‘We are wondering if there’s something different,’ doctors talk about lasting effects of COVID-19

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — While the COVID-19 death rate remains small, under 7% according to the CDC, there are still many patients worldwide that experience lasting symptoms after beating the virus.

Dr. Todd Bull, a pulmonologist with UCHealth, said Sunday he sees patients have symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fatigue, joint issues, or unclear thoughts for an extended period of time.

“This is something new and different, certainly we have been surprised by COVID-19 in a bunch of different arenas,” Bull said. “We are wondering if there’s something different, this long-term impact. Right now we are gathering information for long-term studies to figure out if there’s something there or not.”

The long term impacts are unknown, because there hasn’t been the chance for long-term impact studies and check-ups according to Bull.

It does appear that COVID-19 increases the risk of stroke and blood clots later on in life. What’s less clear is what’s causing ongoing fatigue and foggy thoughts for patients who recovered from the virus and where it’s coming from.

It is unlikely, Bull said, that a patient who feels fine after recovery would suddenly experience respiratory issues later in life. Patients that develop ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) fighting COVID-19, are more at risk for long-term issues down the road.

“It’s the others that don’t get that ill but still don’t feel right, experiencing fatigue and other cronic issues, that we don’t know about this virus yet,” Bull said. “The question is, can we figure out what it is and is there a treatment involved?”

The cause for fatigue is vast, according to Bull. The heart, lungs, or muscles not functioning well could all be factors. Doctors want to know if usual testing methods would identify those chronic problems in patients recovering from COVID-19.

Dr. Bull also weighed on the current recovery efforts for President Trump, noting the president is getting access to antiviral therapy earlier than most others in the county because of his position.

Bull however, left the conversation on a note of positivity. “We will eventually get a vaccine. We just need to keep people healthy in the meantime.”