Ways to treat your health with a sweet treat

Local entrepreneurs Chris Peruzzi and Nichole Smith co-founded a company that believes there’s a better way to treat everyday health realities and that’s with chocolate.

The Functional Chocolate Company was born where each chocolate bar brings together a thoughtful blend of effective ingredients so that chocolate does more than ever.

Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better by addressing the most common health struggles – from low libido to sleep issues, energy for homeschooling the kids, focus for those Zoom calls, everyday stress and much more.

Chris developed the first Functional Chocolate bar to care for his teenage daughter’s PMS symptoms, a unique challenge that many parents, especially single dads, can relate to. That first product, Rhythm Chocolate for PMS, incorporates botanicals and vitamins, including the patented ingredient, SaffSerene (featuring saffron flowers grown in Turkey and Morocco).