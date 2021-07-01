Ways to stay safe this 4th of July holiday

On average 230 people a day are seen in the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries around July 4th holiday. Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, the medical director of the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Colorado at Swedish Medical Center says even the small sparklers can seem harmless can cause major burns if it’s not handle correctly.
Dr. Pulikkottil suggest these helpful fireworks safety this holiday weekend:
- Safety tips: 1) Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks. 2) Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited. 3) Keep a bucket of water or garden hose close by in case of a fire. 4) Move away quickly after lighting fireworks. 5) Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before using them.
- Since fireworks are illegal in Colorado, your best bet is to enjoy a fireworks display put on by the professionals.