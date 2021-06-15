Ways to protect yourself in a digital world

As our daily lives shifted from physical to the virtual realm during the pandemic, consumers rushed to adopt new apps and services that would allow them to work, play, and accomplish tasks online vs. in person.

Today we are leaning more heavily than ever on our digital relationship with companies, and also expanding our online footprint with new subscriptions and applications to manage our errands, social life, and entertainment. But did this growing preference for online, contactless service options cause us to prioritize convenience over cybersecurity and data privacy – and how will these habits shift once society returns to pre-pandemic norms?

Charles Henderson, Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force at IBM tells us how the growing shift to online has changed our habits and how it’s impacted consumer security.