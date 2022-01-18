Ways to make lean protein apart of you new fitness goals

It’s a new year and many of us are trying to get fitter or eat healthier. There are some easy ways to reach those goals according to Amy Goodson, a registered dietitian and Erin Simmons Nemec a professional snowboarder.

Goodson says that pairing physical activity with a balanced diet that includes high-quality protein like beef is a recipe for success that doesn’t require sacrificing taste for results. Diet impacts our ability to perform and recover from physical activity, and protein plays an important role in that recovery. Animal proteins, like lean beef, are among the most nutrient-dense, complete protein sources available because they provide the right mix of all of the essential amino acids the body needs to build and repair muscle and is critical to helping older adults live independently as they age.

As a world-class athlete, Erin Simmons Nemec is no stranger to training − and that includes nutrition. Erin shares the importance of a well-rounded diet, both while training and in life after elite sports.